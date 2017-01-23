Upcoming Birthdays
Star Wars: Episode VIII Title Announced!
Posted by Dustin on January 23, 2017 at 10:26 AM CST
Updated! -Mark Hamill's reaction added!- StarWars.com have just updated their site with the official title of Star Wars: Episode VII. The title of the next chapter in the Skywalker saga is: STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI.
Fan Film: Rogue Wha?
Posted by Dustin on January 28, 2017 at 12:00 PM CST
This video reveals the Rebels secret weapon to fight off AT-ACT walkers, An awkward TIE Striker landing, and a performance from the Death Metal Troopers!
Fan Made Simulated Star Wars Roller Coaster
Posted by Dustin on January 28, 2017 at 10:25 AM CST
Take a few minutes to watch this video showcasing what could be a fantastic Death Star Attack Star Wars roller coaster ride! The actual ride begins at the 1:50 mark.
Gentle Giant Ltd: Nissan Death Trooper Replica Helmet Update
Posted by D_Martin on January 27, 2017 at 03:49 PM CST
In a new article on their blog, Gentle Giant Ltd. gives collectors a look inside the process focusing on the production of the Nissan Death Trooper Replica Helmet. Follow the link above to find out more!
ANOVOS: Jyn Erso Costume Ensemble Is Up!
Posted by D_Martin on January 27, 2017 at 02:22 PM CST
The pre-order for the Rogue One Jyn Erso Costume Ensemble, which includes the wearable costume replicas of the young Rebel's jacket, mechanics vest, trousers, workers tunic, and holster belt, is now open. Other elements including her scarf, gloves, and poncho will be made available separately. Follow the link above to check it out!
Free Fan Force Email Closing
Posted by Dustin on January 27, 2017 at 10:58 AM CST
Please read if you signed up for, and are still using a free fan force email address from TheForce.net.
Baze And Chirrut Characters Explored In Guardians Of The Whills
Posted by Dustin on January 26, 2017 at 06:43 PM CST
Guardians of the Whills, a middle-grade novel written by New York Times Bestselling author and Eisner-winner Greg Rucka, follows Chirrut and Baze after the Empire's takeover of Jedha and the arrival of Saw Gerrera.
Fan Film: Star Peacefully Resolved Conflicts
Posted by Dustin on January 26, 2017 at 01:06 PM CST
What if the "war" in Star Wars was resolved peacefully?
Star Wars Celebration Orlando 2017: A Celebration Of Worship
Posted by Chris on January 26, 2017 at 10:06 AM CST
Hero Ministries will present a special church service during the festivities surrounding Star Wars Celebration Orlando taking place on Friday, April 14th at 7:30pm. Read the full press release inside!
Star Wars Takes The Top Spot As Number One Brand In Toy Industry
Posted by Dustin on January 25, 2017 at 08:44 PM CST
Star Wars sales totaled nearly $760 million in the U.S. alone last year. That's a lot of lightsabers!
StarWars.com: From A Certain Point Of View - What Was The Best Star Wars Celebration (So Far)?
Posted by Dustin on January 25, 2017 at 08:05 PM CST
Bryan Young and Cole Horton discuss their favorite Star Wars Celebration since the first one way back in 1999!
What Do You Know About The Death Star Trench Run?
Posted by Dustin on January 25, 2017 at 07:58 PM CST
The FXRant Blog by Todd Vaziri questions how well you remember where the trench is actually located on the Death Star in Star Wars. You can read the article right here!
The Force Unleashed For Free On Xbox
Posted by Dustin on January 25, 2017 at 07:42 PM CST
The February list of Games With Gold on the Xbox platform will offer The Force Unleashed February 16th-28th. The game, originally released in 2008 introduces fans to a new character "Starkiller", the apprentice of Darth Vader who is tasked to hunt down any remaining Jedi.
Josh Gad Ambushes Daisy Ridley About The Last Jedi
Posted by Dustin on January 25, 2017 at 07:33 PM CST
Check out this video of Josh Gad trying to get anything about The Last Jedi out of Daisy Ridley in the full report!
Find Out More About Jyn Erso In Rebel Rising
Posted by Dustin on January 25, 2017 at 07:13 PM CST
Rebel Rising is the title for a new young adult novel that will explore Jyn Erso's backstory, specifically her time with Saw Gerrera. Read the synopsis and find out how you can read chapters one and two in the full report!
The Star Wars Show: Talking The Future Of Star Wars On The Set Of Rogue One
Posted by Dustin on January 25, 2017 at 06:16 PM CST
In this installment of The Star Wars Show, ILM legend (and Rogue One executive producer) John Knoll sits for an interview, Pablo Hidalgo talks with Dave Filoni on the Rogue One set, we show new Marvel Star Wars covers, and more!
