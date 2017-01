Sadly, when someone famous dies, the wolves come out. This is a fact in every case of a celebrity death, whether we like it or not. From an archivist's point of view however, it does bring up some items you'd otherwise never have a chance to see. Hoping to capitalize on Carrie Fisher's passing, an eBay seller has listed what is claimed to be her 1983-1993 passport . There is no doubt this will end up in acollector's collection, but in the meantime we can all have a look at it.