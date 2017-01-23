Posted by Dustin on January 23, 2017 at 10:26 AM CST |
Updated! -Mark Hamill's reaction added!- StarWars.com have just updated their site with the official title of Star Wars: Episode VII. The title of the next chapter in the Skywalker saga is: STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI.
Posted by D_Martin on January 27, 2017 at 03:49 PM CST | Forums
In a new article on their blog, Gentle Giant Ltd. gives collectors a look inside the process focusing on the production of the Nissan Death Trooper Replica Helmet. Follow the link above to find out more!
Posted by D_Martin on January 27, 2017 at 02:22 PM CST | Forums
The pre-order for the Rogue One Jyn Erso Costume Ensemble, which includes the wearable costume replicas of the young Rebel's jacket, mechanics vest, trousers, workers tunic, and holster belt, is now open. Other elements including her scarf, gloves, and poncho will be made available separately. Follow the link above to check it out!
Posted by Dustin on January 26, 2017 at 06:43 PM CST | Forums
Guardians of the Whills, a middle-grade novel written by New York Times Bestselling author and Eisner-winner Greg Rucka, follows Chirrut and Baze after the Empire's takeover of Jedha and the arrival of Saw Gerrera.
Posted by Dustin on January 25, 2017 at 07:42 PM CST | Forums
The February list of Games With Gold on the Xbox platform will offer The Force Unleashed February 16th-28th. The game, originally released in 2008 introduces fans to a new character "Starkiller", the apprentice of Darth Vader who is tasked to hunt down any remaining Jedi.
Posted by Dustin on January 25, 2017 at 07:13 PM CST | Forums
Rebel Rising is the title for a new young adult novel that will explore Jyn Erso's backstory, specifically her time with Saw Gerrera. Read the synopsis and find out how you can read chapters one and two in the full report!
Posted by Dustin on January 25, 2017 at 06:16 PM CST | Forums
In this installment of The Star Wars Show, ILM legend (and Rogue One executive producer) John Knoll sits for an interview, Pablo Hidalgo talks with Dave Filoni on the Rogue One set, we show new Marvel Star Wars covers, and more!